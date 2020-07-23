Commissioner Zhob Division takes action against absent staff of Loralai BUITEMS Education

Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Thursday said officers of government departments should ensure their attendance in offices while it was our responsibility to address the legal problems of the public in the areas for their welfare

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Thursday said officers of government departments should ensure their attendance in offices while it was our responsibility to address the legal problems of the public in the areas for their welfare.

He expressed these views while paying surprise visiting Loralai BUITEMS and the Director of education, saying that legal action would be taken against those employees including director after fining them absent from their duties during his visit to Loralai BUITEMS Education.

He also ordered that the absent officers and staff and deductions would be made from their salaries saying that those officers and staff could not pay salaries at their houses.

The Commissioner Zhob Division said that government offices of all districts of the division would be activated and those officers and staff who did not perform their duties would be dismissed.

He strongly directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to make a surprise visit to all the government offices in their respective districts and submit a report of absent staffs and performance of the sectors and later, inattentive employees will be dismissed under legal processes, adding that salaries could not be paid to those employees who sit their houses.

He said that measures would be taken to ensure the functionality of the departments and improving performances of them, saying that it was our responsibility to provide facilities to people, despite giving salaries and benefits to government officials and staff who are absent from their duties which is deplorable.

No negligence will be accepted in this matter and strict action will be taken against them, Commissioner Said.

Officer Hakeem Khan, Information Department Mahmood Baloch, and other officers were also present.