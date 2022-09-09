Commissioner Zhob visits medical camp

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Saeed Ahmed Umrani on Friday visited the medical camp set up at Kili Gurda Babar BHU and Murga Kabzai for the flood affectees.

Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal, DHO Muzaffar Shah, District Support Manager of PPHI Dr Abdul Hadi Kakar, education Officer Lal Jan Musa Khel were also present on the occasion.

During his visit to the free medical camp established with the support of the Health Department and PPHI, he met with the patients and inquired after their health and health facilities.

Commissioner Zhob, on the occasion, appreciated the services of PPHI and Health Department officials for organizing a medical camp in remote area Murgha Kabzai.

He also distributed rations among the flood victims in Murga Kabzai.