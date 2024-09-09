Commissioner,DC Inaugurates Polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:15 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, along with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahriyar Gul Memon, inaugurated the seven-day special anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at Government Dispensary Linepar Nawabshah.
On this occasion, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder said that the presence of polio virus in different districts of the province is a threat to the health of children, so the special anti-polio campaign should be made successful. The Commissioner directed the district administration to ensure the supervision of polio teams during the special anti-polio campaign.
Commissioner instructed the Health Department officials and polio teams to utilize all their resources to achieve the target during the special anti-polio campaign so that all children under the age of five can be saved from lifelong disability by administering polio drops.
Commissioner appealed to the parents to cooperate with the polio teams visiting their homes during the special anti-polio campaign and provide proof of responsible citizenship by administering polio drops to their children.
On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri said that during the special anti-polio campaign to be held from September 9 to 15 in the district, 1192 teams have been formed to administer polio drops to more than 420,000 children in the district.
Later, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, along with Deputy Commissioner Shahriyar Gul Memon, visited the Railway Station Nawabshah, Six Mile Road, Rural Health Center Daur, Railway Station Daur, Daur Bypass, T-More, and other polio transit points to review the performance of polio teams and the presence of police personnel, and checked the finger marking of children.
