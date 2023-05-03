UrduPoint.com

Commissioner,DC Visit Mother And Child Hospital, Inspect Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Commissioner,DC visit mother and child hospital, inspect facilities

Commissioner SBA Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch visited Mother and Child Hospital and inspected the health and sanitation facilities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Commissioner SBA Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch visited Mother and Child Hospital and inspected the health and sanitation facilities.

Commissioner expressed his anger over the bad situation of sanitation and strictly directed the hospital administration to immediately bring improvement in the sanitation situation. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon.

He also directed the provision of better health facilities to under-treatment children at the hospital.

Commissioner said that apart from Benazirabad Division patients from other districts would be expected to come to this hospital for treatment and for that purpose, the health facilities should be improved to make it possible for wide treatment of patients here.

The Commissioner also visited the Child Life Foundation established here and viewed arrangements.

He expressed satisfaction with the health facilities being provided to the mother and child. He said that the entire system of Mother and Hospital should be run on the pattern of Child Life Foundation which would bring improvement in the treatment of patients.

Briefing the Commissioner, Dr Mazhar informed that Gyne Ward has been shifted from PMC Hospital to Mother and Child Hospital a few days back, which is causing some difficulties.

He said that advertisements for staff have appeared in newspapers that would resolve the issue of shortage of staff.

Later Dr Ali Akbar Siyal briefed the Commissioner about treatment facilities given to mother and child, Nursery, and went on a round of different wards of the hospital and also informed about issues faced by the hospital.

On the occasion, In-charge Child Life Foundation, Dr Nauman Mushtaque briefed the Commissioner about health facilities for children at Child Life Foundation.

Later the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner visited the Benazir Institute of Urology and inspected the situation.

Commissioner disclosed that BIUT has been formally handed over to SIUT that would be soon inaugurated following which patients of SBA and other areas would get better health facilities here.

Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Shortage From

Recent Stories

SALU committed to promoting quality research cultu ..

SALU committed to promoting quality research culture & excellence: VC Dr Khalil

27 seconds ago
 Flour smuggling bid foiled, 2000 flour sacks recov ..

Flour smuggling bid foiled, 2000 flour sacks recovered

28 seconds ago
 Sports Pro Awards to be great addition in world of ..

Sports Pro Awards to be great addition in world of sports:0 Nauman Bukhari

30 seconds ago
 Russian Rights Watchdog Slams Ukrainian Parliament ..

Russian Rights Watchdog Slams Ukrainian Parliament for Using Ethnic Slur

3 minutes ago
 Suspected drug peddler held; hashish recovered

Suspected drug peddler held; hashish recovered

3 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal to attend SCO CFM in India on Thursday

FM Bilawal to attend SCO CFM in India on Thursday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.