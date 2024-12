Commissioner,DC visits Churches, reviewed security

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Commissioner of Sargodha Region, Jahanzaib Khan Awan, and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Muhammad Wasim, spent the entire day in the field, visiting several churches in the city to review security arrangements and facilities in place for the Christmas celebrations.

The Commissioner also met with Bishops of various churches, including the UP Church at Noori Gate and others, extending his heartfelt Christmas greetings to them.

In addition, the Commissioner visited the families of the Christian community, distributing gifts to them in celebration of the occasion.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha, Shehzad Asif Khan, and District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi, accompanied the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner during these visits.

The Christian community expressed their gratitude to the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, RPO, and DPO for their efforts in ensuring special arrangements for Christmas.