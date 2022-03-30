UrduPoint.com

Commissioner,DC Visits Scientific,cultural Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Commissioner,DC visits scientific,cultural exhibition

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari and Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Khadim Hussain Rind visited scientific and cultural exhibition organized by students of Government Fatima Jinnah Girls Higher Secondary School Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari and Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Khadim Hussain Rind visited scientific and cultural exhibition organized by students of Government Fatima Jinnah Girls Higher Secondary School Nawabshah.

Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto General University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, DC Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Assistant Director HM Khoja library Mir Khan Zardari, Deputy Director Secondary Education Javed Ahmed Unar, former Additional Director Education Razi Khan Jamali, Principal of the school Humaira Mir and other officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants of the scientific and cultural exhibition, Commissioner Zardari said that the best informative stalls are set up by the girls at the exhibition. He said that the set up of stalls reveals that a lot of work was done by school administration, teaching staff and students.

He said that curricular activities side by side with extracurricular activities become a source of enhancement in capabilities of students, which creates a competitive tendency in students.

Appreciating the efforts of teachers, the Commissioner said that such events should be encouraged with spirit in order to highlight the name of their school.

Addressing at the occasion, DIG Police Khadim Hussain and others said that both curricular and extracurricular activities were important for betterment of education. School Principal Humaira Mir presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak gifts to guests.

The Commissioner and DIG distributed shields among school teachers on their outstanding performance. The function concluded with colourful tablos presented by students. On the other hand Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar performed the opening of a Scientific and cultural exhibition set up by students of Government Girls High School Court Road. He went round the score of stalls and appreciated the skill of students. Assistant Director HM Khoja Library Mir Khan Zardari, Deputy Director Secondary Education Javed Ahmed Unar, former Additional Director Education Razi Khan Jamali, Headmistress Shabana Naz and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Fatima Jinnah Road Nawabshah Amanat Ali Government Best Court

Recent Stories

Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in ..

Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in central, southern parts:PMD

4 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes a virtual session on Palestine ..

COMSTECH organizes a virtual session on Palestine programme

4 minutes ago
 Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kas ..

Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kashmir Housing Society

4 minutes ago
 Ryabkov Calls Russophobia in Western Countries 'Di ..

Ryabkov Calls Russophobia in Western Countries 'Disgusting'

4 minutes ago
 'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in ..

'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in DR Congo

8 minutes ago
 CM GB expresses deep sorrow over martyrdom of pak ..

CM GB expresses deep sorrow over martyrdom of pak army personnel

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.