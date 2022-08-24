UrduPoint.com

Commissioner,DIG Visit City Areas To Review Dewatering Work

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Rasheed Ahmed Zardari alongwith DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Irfan Baloch visited different areas of Nawabshah and reviewed dewatrering work her.

According to a handout issued by District Information office Deputy Commissioner AamirHussain Panhwar, SSP Shaheed Benaziirabad Shaheed Benazirabad Captain ® Ameer Saud Magsi, Assitsant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Tunio and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner directed district administration to utilize all available resources for drainage wok of rainwater by keeping pumping station functional so that citizen could be saved from any inconvenience.

He also directed to ensure flows of nullahs and makebound LBOD officers for strict monitoring of nullas so that flow of contaminated water could be stopped to move into homes.

Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner to provide every possible assistance to destitute people accommodated in relief camps.

He said that divisional and district administration were taking all out efforts to provide relief to rain-hit people.

Deputy Commissioner apprised the meeting about dewatering process and facilities being provided to rain-affected people.



