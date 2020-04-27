Commissioners across Sindh asked to ensure sale of edible items at officially fixed prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for the Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan on Monday said that a letter has been written to the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the province to take strict action against profiteers.

In a statement, the Special Assistant said that the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province should ensure the sale of groceries and essential items at officially fixed prices in their respective jurisdictions.

He further said that the officers of Bureau of Supply and Prices have been directed to provide assistance to the district administration in controlling the prices.

It may be mentioned that 46 employees of Bureau of Supply and Prices in Karachi Division, 45 in Hyderabad Division, 14 in Mirpurkhas� Division, 21 in Shaheed Benazirabad Division, 26 in Sukkur Division and 24 in Larkana Division along with district administration will ensure the sale of edible items at the government fixed rates.

He directed to take stern action against shopkeepers in case they do not have official price lists.

Khatu Mal said that a complaint cell has been set up in the office of the Director Bureau of Supply and Prices where people can register their complaints on 02199244608 or bspadprices@gmail.com from 9 a.m. to Iftar. Officers and staff on duty will take immediate actions to address the issue of complainant.