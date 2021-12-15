UrduPoint.com

Commissioners Asks Gearing Up Efforts For Encroachments Removal From Forest Land

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:45 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to deputy commissioners and officers of forest department of all districts of the division to gear up their efforts for removal of encroachments from forest land.

The commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday which reviewed at length the progress regarding removal of encroachments, reclaiming and mutation of forest land.

He asked the officers of the forest department to remain in coordination with their deputy commissioners of their respective districts for addressing legal and other issues regarding removal of encroachments and ensure reclaiming of all grabbed forestry land.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he maintained, adding that the reclaimed land should be protected from grabbers.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the process of removal of encroachments, reclaiming and mutation procedures.

