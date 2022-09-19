UrduPoint.com

Commissioners Asks To Remove Bottlenecks In Road Schemes Completion

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 07:36 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked concerned departments to remove all bottlenecks which are causing delays in completion of different roads in Hyderabad division for providing better communication facilities to commuters at the earliest

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at Shahbaz Hall on Monday to review the issues of land acquisition, allotments and removal of encroachments from acquired land that causing in completion of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway M-6, Tando Jam Bypass and Petaro Sehwan dual carriage.

The Commissioner was informed that a grant of Rs. 400 million was requested from the government for acquisition of required land of which Rs. 253 million have so far been received. The Commissioner was requested to approach the concerned quarters for release of remaining Rs. 137 million so that the process of land acquisition could be completed.

While reviewing the reports, the Commissioner underlined the need of preserving forest area and said that construction of roads in forest land should be avoided. If it is necessary, the Commissioner said then the department concerned should prepare a report and submit it to his office for consideration.

He also directed the disposal of accumulated rainwater in the areas so that the work of repair of damaged roads could be started on a war footing basis. He also directed the submission of a report of the area of Miani Forest lying in the project of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway. The Commissioner also took notice of delay in completion of Tando Jam Bypass and directed the completion of the project at the earliest.

The officers of National Highway Authority briefed the Commissioner about the pace of work on Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway as well as acquisition and other issues being faced by them in this regard.

