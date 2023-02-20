UrduPoint.com

Commissioners, DCs Asked To Maintain Food Prices In Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development (ICI&SD) Department Punjab issued instructions to all commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province for making contingency plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of food items and keep prices balanced in the month of Ramadan

Provincial Secretary ICI&SD Ehsan Bhutta told media here Monday that all the deputy commissioners of the province had been asked to review the supply chain so that prices of essential commodities remain balanced during the holy month of Ramadan.

Bhutta said that all district administrations of Punjab were asked for their suggestions for setting up 'Sasta Ramadan Bazaars' during the holy month, as a result of which suggestions were made by the deputy commissioners of Punjab for setting up 311 Ramadan bazaars.

He mentioned that Agriculture, Food, Livestock & Dairy Development Departments had also been directed to submit their proposals for the availability of flour, sugar, fruits, chicken and eggs at low prices during Ramadan. The proposals of Commissioners andDCs would be sent to the committee formed by the Chief Minister Punjab, and the committeewould give final approval of the proposals.

