UrduPoint.com

Commissioners, DCs Asked To Regularly Inform CS About Flour Situations In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Commissioners, DCs asked to regularly inform CS about flour situations in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has directed all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to monitor the flour situation regularly in their respective divisions and districts.

Presiding over a meeting here to review flour distribution and supply from Punjab, the CS asked the commissioners and DCs to submit a report to him about the flour situation after every three days so that timely measures could be taken to facilitate people.

He directed them to regularly monitor the supply and transportation of flour throughout the province and take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

The meeting was informed that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was working on an application regarding the flour delivery system to track the transportation of flour and its transparent distribution.

The meeting was also briefed on the latest situation of flour prices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the measures taken by the district administrations to control prices and matters related to the supply of flour from Punjab.

On the occasion the representatives of the flour mills association and flour dealers, Secretaries of food, Home and Industries, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials were present.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

30 minutes ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes ..

&#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes 156,000 food parcels in Syria

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region w ..

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region with GDP growth rate of 9.3% in ..

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King ..

Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince M ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.