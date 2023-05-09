Commissioners, DCs asked to regularly inform CS about flour situations in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has directed all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to monitor the flour situation regularly in their respective divisions and districts.

Presiding over a meeting here to review flour distribution and supply from Punjab, the CS asked the commissioners and DCs to submit a report to him about the flour situation after every three days so that timely measures could be taken to facilitate people.

He directed them to regularly monitor the supply and transportation of flour throughout the province and take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

The meeting was informed that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was working on an application regarding the flour delivery system to track the transportation of flour and its transparent distribution.

The meeting was also briefed on the latest situation of flour prices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the measures taken by the district administrations to control prices and matters related to the supply of flour from Punjab.

On the occasion the representatives of the flour mills association and flour dealers, Secretaries of food, Home and Industries, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials were present.