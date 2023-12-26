Open Menu

Commissioners, DCs Offices’ To Become Paperless

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) After the successful implementation of e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) in the departments, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has issued instructions to make paperless the offices of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province.

He issued these instructions during a meeting held at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of all departments attended the meeting,while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary directed the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to complete the scanning of archive files as soon as possible.

He said that the departments of the Civil Secretariat have been asked to ensure all departmental correspondence online,while integrating them through e-FOAS. He said that ending the conventional file system would save billions of rupees annually.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding early disposal of departmental inquiries and pension cases. He said that due to pending inquiries, employees were deprived of their right to departmental promotion. He also distributed shields among the Chairman PITB and his team for successful implementation of e-FOAS in departments.

