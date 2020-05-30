UrduPoint.com
Commissioner's Directive To Formulate Micro Management Policy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Commissioner's directive to formulate micro management policy

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed to formulate the micro management policy for achieving the set Wheat procurement target in Sargodha division.

Addressing a Divisional Video Link Conference attended by entire the 4 deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakhar here and she has directed the DCs for ensuring coordination among all the departments to motivate the officers and staff of food, revenue departments and Numberdars at grass root level for getting 100% wheat procurement target.

Commissioner has directed for utilizing all resources to prevent illegal wheat transportation from their respective district to other provinces and in this connection indiscriminate action must be taken against the responsible.

She further said that the administration should not be satisfied only on commission agents but reach the homes of small and big farmers without any discrimination and get the wheat and take it to the procurement centers.

Commissioner has also talked in detail about the corona virus, dengue and polio drive and directed for gearing up progress in this respect in their respective districts.

