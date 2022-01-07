UrduPoint.com

Commissioners For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Illegal LPG Refilling Points

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Divisional Administration has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegally refilling of LPG in vehicles under preventive measures to avoid any mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Divisional Administration has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegally refilling of LPG in vehicles under preventive measures to avoid any mishap.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed to all deputy commissioners of the region here on Friday, the commissioner has directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegally refilling of LPG. He said that raids would be conducted on shops involved in refilling LPG and their shops would be sealed while FIRs would also be registered against them.

He also directed fitness inspection would also be conducted of all schools buses and passenger buses to prevent any mishap.

He said that a joint team of traffic police, district administration, secretary RTA and civil defense would conduct the operations under the crackdown.

The commissioner has also directed the DC through that strict action must be taken against the refilling points in the populated areas of the district adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that cylinder shops and illegal refilling points would be sealed and strict action would be ensured against violators.

