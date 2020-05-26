Commissioners for lists of major landowners of wheat to be prepared

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the Deputy Commissioners here on Tuesday to prepare lists of major landowners of wheat and hold them accountable.

She said that fact-finding should be done to find out how much and where their production has disappeared.

She said action should be taken against those who find them.

She said these words when she was chairing a wheat procurement meeting in her conference room.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of the four districts Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Musarrat Jabeen, Umar Sher Chatha, Musa Raza, Director Agriculture Faiz Mohammad Kundi, Deputy Director food Mohammad Arshad Wattoo, ADCR Sargodha Maisam Abbas, Deputy Director Agriculture Hashim Raza and other concerned officers.

Deputy Director Food Mohammad Arshad Wattoo said that so far 250,000 metric tonnes of wheat had been procured across the division which was 62.72% of the target while 265,000 gunny bags had been distributed to the farmers which was 81.46% of the target. Commissioner directs to trace and take action against farmers and middlemen who do not provide wheat.

In the meeting, Director Agriculture Faiz Mohammad Kundi has said in a briefing regarding locusts that locusts had been cleared from the division through joint operation of military and civil administrations, however the sweeping operation would be continue so that the remnants can be destroyed.

Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the institutions to eradicate the locusts.