KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday fixed the rates of essential food items ahead of Ramzan, after consultation with the stakeholders and relevant associations.

The commissioner held a meeting, which was attended by additional commissioner, deputy commissioners, bureau of prices, representatives of consumer associations Sweets and Bakers Association, Dilpasand Bakery, United Bakery, Rehmat-e-Shireen and others.

The commissioner also fixed the prices of pulses and rice. With the consultation he fixed the retailers' margin on pulses and rice at a rate of Rs5 per kilogram.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Grocery Market Khajoor Bazar, Karachi Wholesalers Grocery Association and others including representatives of food centers, naanbai and consumers associations.

The commissioner said that the prices were fixed for one month to provide relief to the people during Ramadan.

According to the decision, the price of 'A' category 35 grams Qeema Samosa has been fixed at Rs22 and 'B' category at Rs18 per piece.

The price of 'A' category mixed pakora has been fixed at Rs360 per kilogram and 'B' category at Rs320 per kilogram. The price of 'A' category pretzels (Jalebi) was fixed at Rs320 per kilogram and 'B' category at Rs280 per kg.