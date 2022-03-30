UrduPoint.com

Commissioner's Office Fixes Prices Of Food Items

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Commissioner's office fixes prices of food items

Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday fixed the rates of essential food items ahead of Ramzan, after consultation with the stakeholders and relevant associations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday fixed the rates of essential food items ahead of Ramzan, after consultation with the stakeholders and relevant associations.

The commissioner held a meeting, which was attended by additional commissioner, deputy commissioners, bureau of prices, representatives of consumer associations Sweets and Bakers Association, Dilpasand Bakery, United Bakery, Rehmat-e-Shireen and others.

The commissioner also fixed the prices of pulses and rice. With the consultation he fixed the retailers' margin on pulses and rice at a rate of Rs5 per kilogram.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Grocery Market Khajoor Bazar, Karachi Wholesalers Grocery Association and others including representatives of food centers, naanbai and consumers associations.

The commissioner said that the prices were fixed for one month to provide relief to the people during Ramadan.

According to the decision, the price of 'A' category 35 grams Qeema Samosa has been fixed at Rs22 and 'B' category at Rs18 per piece.

The price of 'A' category mixed pakora has been fixed at Rs360 per kilogram and 'B' category at Rs320 per kilogram. The price of 'A' category pretzels (Jalebi) was fixed at Rs320 per kilogram and 'B' category at Rs280 per kg.

Related Topics

Karachi Price Market Ramadan

Recent Stories

PM chairs special session of federal cabinet

PM chairs special session of federal cabinet

16 minutes ago
 Imran didn't come to power to build personal prope ..

Imran didn't come to power to build personal properties: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Australia suffers blow as Mitchell Marsh leaves Pa ..

Australia suffers blow as Mitchell Marsh leaves Pakistan tour midway

1 minute ago
 Four terrorists killed, two soldiers embrace marty ..

Four terrorists killed, two soldiers embrace martyrdom in S Waziristan fire exch ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host second iteration of ISD 2022, fir ..

Pakistan to host second iteration of ISD 2022, first-ever NSAs forum from April ..

21 minutes ago
 No question of PM's resignation: Fawad

No question of PM's resignation: Fawad

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.