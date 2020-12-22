UrduPoint.com
Commissioners Promises Solution To Civic Problems On Priority

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Commissioners promises solution to civic problems on priority

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha has said that solution to civic problems and provision of better facilities to people is being ensured on priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that the local bodies projects, initiated under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), were in the final stage, which would be completed during the current financial year.

Okara Deputy Commissioner, Pakpattan Assistant Commissioner Amir Aqeeq, Ahmed Kamal Mann, Additional Commissioner Coordination (ADC) Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, ADC Revenue Sahiwal Owais Mushtaq, Director Local Government Azhar Dewan, Deputy Director Technical Abid Inayat Sheikh, Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Fazil Mudassir also attended the meeting.

He directed all municipal bodies of the division to pay special attention to repair of sewerage lines, supply of water, availability of courses for protection of manholes and provision of machinery for cleaning so that sanitation in cites could be improves.

The commissioner also called upon farmers to complete the work of installing electronic hooks in the markets as soon as possible to get better compensation for their crops.

He also ordered for removing the ban on transfers of properties in the housing societies, established before 2009, and expedite completion of the schemes at the earliest.

