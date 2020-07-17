UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner's Removal Demanded Over Failure To Control High Milk Price

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner's removal demanded over failure to control high milk price

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA - Sindh Arsalan Taj on Friday demanded for the removal of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani over his failure to control high milk prices in the metropolis.

'Commissioner Karachi has failed to implement the prices of milk in the city,' he said.

Arsalan said that milk in Punjab was being sold a litre in Rs.90 per kg and in Karachi it is being sold at a rate of Rs.120 per kg, according to a communique.

He said that the milk-sellers had increased the prices of milk without any reason.

He further said that the people had deprived of milk. Arsalan said that the Commissioner Karachi did not feel responsible that is why he did not reply to the questions of media.

He said that vegetable and other essential items prices had also been increased. The CommissionerKarachi must fulfil his obligation instead of suggestion to not use it, he said, adding thatthe Commissioner must be removed from his post for his bad performance.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Post Media From

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

38 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

43 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

1 hour ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

1 hour ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.