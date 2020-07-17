KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA - Sindh Arsalan Taj on Friday demanded for the removal of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani over his failure to control high milk prices in the metropolis.

'Commissioner Karachi has failed to implement the prices of milk in the city,' he said.

Arsalan said that milk in Punjab was being sold a litre in Rs.90 per kg and in Karachi it is being sold at a rate of Rs.120 per kg, according to a communique.

He said that the milk-sellers had increased the prices of milk without any reason.

He further said that the people had deprived of milk. Arsalan said that the Commissioner Karachi did not feel responsible that is why he did not reply to the questions of media.

He said that vegetable and other essential items prices had also been increased. The CommissionerKarachi must fulfil his obligation instead of suggestion to not use it, he said, adding thatthe Commissioner must be removed from his post for his bad performance.