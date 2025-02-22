Open Menu

Commissioner’s Swift Action Saves 21 Newborns At LMH Kohat

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner’s swift action saves 21 newborns at LMH Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah, took swift action on Saturday, saving the lives of 21 newborn babies at Liaqat Memorial Women and Children Hospital (LMH), Kohat.

As part of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s "Awami Agenda" program, Commissioner Shah paid a surprise visit to the hospital, where he discovered that a power outage from two lines and a malfunctioning generator had left the nursery's incubators without electricity, putting the newborns at severe risk.

Despite multiple attempts, the hospital’s Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) and the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of PESCO could not be reached.

In response, Commissioner Shah immediately suspended the DMS for negligence and recommended disciplinary action. He also sent a formal letter to the Chief of PESCO, urging action against the responsible SDO.

Acting urgently, the Commissioner deployed his own staff to restore electricity to the hospital, ensuring the safety of the newborns.

Additionally, he took notice of the hospital’s poor cleanliness conditions, personally bringing hospital officials and staff from their homes to clean the facility overnight.

Patients, mothers, and visitors praised the Commissioner’s quick response and lauded the "Awami Agenda" initiative for ensuring better healthcare services.

