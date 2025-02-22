Commissioner’s Swift Action Saves 21 Newborns At LMH Kohat
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah, took swift action on Saturday, saving the lives of 21 newborn babies at Liaqat Memorial Women and Children Hospital (LMH), Kohat.
As part of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s "Awami Agenda" program, Commissioner Shah paid a surprise visit to the hospital, where he discovered that a power outage from two lines and a malfunctioning generator had left the nursery's incubators without electricity, putting the newborns at severe risk.
Despite multiple attempts, the hospital’s Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) and the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of PESCO could not be reached.
In response, Commissioner Shah immediately suspended the DMS for negligence and recommended disciplinary action. He also sent a formal letter to the Chief of PESCO, urging action against the responsible SDO.
Acting urgently, the Commissioner deployed his own staff to restore electricity to the hospital, ensuring the safety of the newborns.
Additionally, he took notice of the hospital’s poor cleanliness conditions, personally bringing hospital officials and staff from their homes to clean the facility overnight.
Patients, mothers, and visitors praised the Commissioner’s quick response and lauded the "Awami Agenda" initiative for ensuring better healthcare services.
Recent Stories
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner’s swift action saves 21 newborns at LMH Kohat1 minute ago
-
DPO holds open court1 minute ago
-
Statutory training for Additional District and Sessions Judges concludes at judicial academy1 minute ago
-
DPO inspects Safe City project1 minute ago
-
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court8 minutes ago
-
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case19 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Civil Services Academy Lahore visits University of Sargodha21 minutes ago
-
Al-Bait Tour Operating company upholds legacy of pilgrim service with AI integration21 minutes ago
-
122nd foundation day of Sargodha celebrated31 minutes ago
-
Increase prices of meat irks consumers in Mardan31 minutes ago
-
Chicken prices soar in South Punjab31 minutes ago
-
DC inspects hospital41 minutes ago