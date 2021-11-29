Commissioners told to enforce one dish restriction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Monday directed all divisional commissioners to ensure strict implementation of restriction of one-dish and timings in marriage ceremonies.

The Chief Secretary said the violation of one-dish and timings fixed for wedding ceremonies would not be tolerated in any case, said a news release.

He asked the officers to take stern action against violators without any discrimination as per law.

He mentioned that the ban on more than one dish in marriages was directly benefiting the commonman and the purpose of this restriction was to discourage extravagance and promote simplicity.