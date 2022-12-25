UrduPoint.com

Commissioners Visits General Bus Stand, Wall Of Bahawalpur

Published December 25, 2022

Commissioners visits General Bus Stand, Wall of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Sunday visited General Bus Stand Bahawalpur and reviewed the renovation work.

He took a detailed briefing from the administrative officers regarding the construction of the General Bus Stand. He also inspected the ongoing construction work of the Wall of Bahawalpur. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division was told that the history of Bahawalpur will be presented in a beautiful way through pictures on the Wall of Bahawalpur and a green belt will be established around it.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that all the construction work of the General Bus Stand should be completed on time. He further said that the concerned officers should visit the field regularly to maintain transparency in the development plans.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Warraich, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, and other concerned officers were also present at the occasion.

