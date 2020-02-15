Commissioning Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessel – Pns Yarmook Held At Romania

Commissioning Ceremony of state of the art 2300 Tons Corvette PNS YARMOOK was held at Constanta Port, Romania

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th February, 2020) Commissioning Ceremony of state of the art 2300 Tons Corvette PNS YARMOOK was held at Constanta Port, Romania. Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Guest underscored the importance of corvettes in the maritime domain.

He said that induction of these platforms will act as force multipliers in enhancing Navy’s capability of safeguarding maritime interests. The Chief Guest also lauded professional competence of M/s DAMEN Shipyards and cooperation in delivering high quality platforms in record time.

PNS YARMOOK is a state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship & anti-air warfare platform with cutting edge self-protection and terminal defence systems.

The ship is capable to perform variety of maritime operations, transport helicopter & Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously. Subsequent to contract for construction of two corvettes for Pakistan Navy, the second ship PNS TABUK is expected to join Pakistan Navy Fleet by mid of this year.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Chief Naval Overseer (Romania), diplomats from friendly countries, senior management of M/s DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem & Galati and Officials of Ministry of Defense Production, Pakistan.