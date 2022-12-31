UrduPoint.com

Commissioning Parade Of 118th Midshipmen, 26th SSC Held At Pakistan Naval Academy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Commissioning Parade of 118th Midshipmen, 26th SSC held at Pakistan Naval Academy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Commissioning Parade of 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission (SSC) was held on Saturday at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was the chief guest on the occasion, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Upon arrival at Pakistan Naval Academy, the COAS was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Addressing the parade, the COAS congratulated the commissioning term for the successful completion of training and becoming guardians of the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

The COAS said, "The maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement, herein only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare." The COAS appreciated Pakistan Naval academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but to the cadets of friendly countries. He advised young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight.

The Army Chief stated that Pakistan was passing through one of her most critical junctures and this required development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism.

Later, the chief guest gave away awards to the prize winners. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyom Pakistan Navy for his Overall Best Performance. Midshipman Naufil Malik was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance.

Later, the COAS visited Malir Garrison where he laid floral wreath at Martyr's Monument.

He also addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers and other CAFs at Malir Garrison. COAS underscored the need for focus on the profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy Rangers Education ISPR Young Lead Malir Gold All Best

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

2 hours ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

2 hours ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

2 hours ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

3 hours ago
 Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakis ..

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.