Commission's Fact Finding On Missing Baloch Students To Be Submitted At IHC Next Month

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 07:56 PM

The 14th meeting of the Commission formed in the light of the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to scour the grievances of Baloch students was held here at the Parliament House on Thursday for the third consecutive day.

In the absence of MP Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed chaired the meeting, said a press release.

A comprehensive review of the draft report was undertaken. It was resolved that the commission will make a sincere endeavour to prepare and submit a comprehensive report swathing the issue from all dimensions and suggesting a way forward.

The Secretary of the commission briefed the members regarding the proceedings held so far over the preliminary report prepared in light of the suggestions and input received from the honourable members of the commission pertaining to the issue of missing Baloch students and their profiling. He also acquainted the panel with the data of the missing Baloch students received till-date from various sources.

