Open Menu

Commitment To Public Service Exemplary Performance Of ADC Anil Saeed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Commitment to Public Service Exemplary Performance of ADC Anil Saeed

Malik Tahir Awan, former Vice Chairman of Municipal Committee Attock and PMLN Leader, stated in his recent statement that he has been serving the people of Attock for the past 20 years

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Malik Tahir Awan, former Vice Chairman of Municipal Committee Attock and PMLN Leader, stated in his recent statement that he has been serving the people of Attock for the past 20 years. During this time, he has held various positions, including Vice Chairman of the Municipal Committee, City Nazim, Union Council Nazim, and Councilor, always prioritizing public service above all else.

Talk with senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan he said, “It has always been my endeavor that no citizen leaves my office without having their legitimate work done. Resolving public issues and providing them with convenience has been my mission.”

Malik Tahir Awan further added that during his long political career, he has worked with numerous officials, but he has never come across an officer as dedicated and courteous as the current Additional Deputy Commissioner of Attock and Administrator of Municipal Committee Attock, Anil Saeed.

He praised Anil Saeed for his tireless efforts in addressing public issues and his kind and professional demeanor in dealing with citizens.

He also said that Anil Saeed’s passion for serving the public is commendable and a true reflection of Chief Minister Punjab Ms. Maryam Nawaz’s mission for public service. Under his guidance and principled leadership, the Municipal Committee Attock has been transformed into a model institution.

Malik Tahir Awan remarked that having such officers is nothing short of a blessing for the people of Attock. Anil Saeed’s dedication and sincerity in public service set a shining example for other officials to follow.

He concluded by praying for Anil Saeed’s continued success and hoped that the people of Attock will always be blessed with such dedicated and honest officers.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Attock All

Recent Stories

Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's hand ..

Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

3 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different ..

Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city

7 minutes ago
 NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for ..

NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct

7 minutes ago
 NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting cal ..

NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..

7 minutes ago
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-se ..

NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports

12 minutes ago
 Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

11 minutes ago
 China's opening-up injects momentum into world eco ..

China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert

18 minutes ago
 Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid p ..

Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday ..

UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper

11 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13

ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan