Committed To Fight For Statehood Restoration, Article 370: Dr Farooq

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Conference President, Dr. Farooq Abdullah has said that his party is committed to fighting for the restoration of Statehood and Article 370 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Farooq talking to reporters in Srinagar said that his party would not shy away from participating in the Assembly polls but the Indian government must first restore statehood before announcing elections, KMS reported.

He said he doesn't know when elections would be held. He said, "Whenever they are held, we won't shy away and rather participate and win as well" adding "There is no change in our stance. We are fighting and will continue to fight."About the Taliban's takeover, the NC chief said that the Taliban must protect human rights in Afghanistan. "They must follow Islamic principles and build good relations with the rest of the world," Dr. Farooq maintained.

