Committee agrees to proposal about opening shrines

The Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order has agreed to a proposal about opening of shrines, managed by the Auqaf Department, across the province with strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), decided by the Health Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order has agreed to a proposal about opening of shrines, managed by the Auqaf Department, across the province with strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), decided by the Health Department.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee at the Civil Secretariat, with Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat in the chair on Wednesday.

The meeting also reviewed the intelligence agencies reports of possible acts of terrorism ,Corona SOPs and security arrangements on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Wida, Shab-e-Qadr, Yom-ul-Quds and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan and Provincial Minister for sports and Tourism Taimur Ahmad Khan while Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch and other officers gave briefings on the security arrangements.

Participating in the briefing through video link, the divisional commissioners and police officers from outside Lahore apprised that effective plans have been formulated for security and implementation of SOPs of Lockdown. .

Raja Basharat directed that until new SOPs arrive, existing SOPs in markets and mosques should be strictly implemented, especially the fixed timings. He said that before Eid, especially on Chand Raat, street crimes at public places and residential areas should be closely monitored and all Federal and provincial law enforcing agencies should liaise closely to thwart possible sabotage attempts.

He urged the Rawalpindi administration to ensure implementation of the SOPs by tourists who visit Murree during the Eid holidays.

The labour minister suggested that during Eid and other gatherings, every worshiper should be repeatedly informed about SOPs and wearing the face masks, especially through imams of mosques and cable tv.