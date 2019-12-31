UrduPoint.com
Committee Appreciates Pakistan Medical Commission For Takes Swift Action

Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:24 PM

Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed areas in its meeting was told by Secretary Pakistan Medical Commission that four seats in all public medical and dental colleges have been approved and notified over and above the existing quota for the students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA.29 seats were already available and 236 seats (4 in each of the 59 colleges) have been added on the recommendation of the Committee

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed areas in its meeting was told by Secretary Pakistan Medical Commission that four seats in all public medical and dental colleges have been approved and notified over and above the existing quota for the students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA.29 seats were already available and 236 seats (4 in each of the 59 colleges) have been added on the recommendation of the Committee.

The Committee appreciated the swift action taken by the Pakistan Medical Commission for better opportunities for students of less developed areas.The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad UsmanKakar here at the Parliament House on Tuesday and was attended among others by Senators Hasil Khan Bizenjo, SardarShafiqTareen, Nighat Mirza, KalsoomParveen, Anwar Lal Deen, Gianchnad, SarafarzBugti, MoulviFaiz Muhammad, Deputy Secretary National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Secretary Pakistan Medical Commission, Director General Higher education Commission.

While discussing the budget allocation and its utilizations so far under each head of HEC for the current financial year and proposed budget demands for next year, the committee was told that 62.8 billion was allocated in 2017-18, and 65 billion in 2018-19.

103.5 billion was demanded for 2019-20 but HEC was allocated 59.1 billion which is 45 % less than demand and 9.5 % less than last year's allocation.Out of 59.1 billion, 40% (23.6) has been given to HEC and most of it has been utilized.

The Committee was told that most if the universities don't have money even for salaries and pensions for the next quarter due to the budget curtailment and are going in deficit. The Committee decided to hear Finance and Education ministries in next meeting on the matter and also asked for details of deficits faced by all universities across the country.

