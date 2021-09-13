UrduPoint.com

Committee Approves 66 Commercial Plots Cases

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The District Planning and Design Committee approved cases of 66 commercial plots in a meeting held here on Monday with Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADC-H) Arshad Ahmed Wattoo in the chair.

The ADC-H directed metropolitan corporation officer planning to take all necessary steps to expedite pending cases. He said no compromise would be made on parking in commercial units, and no such case would be approved.

The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Corporation Officer Planning Muhammad Hayat, and representatives of Housing, Public Health Engineering, Sui Gas, Environment and Traffic Police.

More Stories From Pakistan

