Committee approves applications for petrol pumps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The divisional environmental committee has approved 26 applications for petrol pumps, poultry sheds and hospitals.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in his committee room here on Monday. Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmed, ACG Hafiz Abdul Manan and consultant Sargodha University Dr Ghulam Sarwar participated in the meeting.

Among the approved cases were 10 of Sargodha district in which six of cases were of poultry sheds and four of hospitals, seven cases of petrol pumps for Khushab district, two cases of petrol pumps of Mianwali and six cases of petrol pumps and one case of poultry shed was for Bhakkar district.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti ordered to hand over the no-objection certificates (NOCs) of the approved poultry cases to the owners in the next two days so that they could start their businesses.

He also issued orders to the assistant director of environment to survey all the private hospitals and ensure parking and take action against the management of the hospitals which build wards or laboratories on the sites of parking and submit a report in the next meeting.