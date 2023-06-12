UrduPoint.com

Committee Approves Applications For Petrol Pumps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Committee approves applications for petrol pumps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The divisional environmental committee has approved 26 applications for petrol pumps, poultry sheds and hospitals.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in his committee room here on Monday. Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmed, ACG Hafiz Abdul Manan and consultant Sargodha University Dr Ghulam Sarwar participated in the meeting.

Among the approved cases were 10 of Sargodha district in which six of cases were of poultry sheds and four of hospitals, seven cases of petrol pumps for Khushab district, two cases of petrol pumps of Mianwali and six cases of petrol pumps and one case of poultry shed was for Bhakkar district.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti ordered to hand over the no-objection certificates (NOCs) of the approved poultry cases to the owners in the next two days so that they could start their businesses.

He also issued orders to the assistant director of environment to survey all the private hospitals and ensure parking and take action against the management of the hospitals which build wards or laboratories on the sites of parking and submit a report in the next meeting.

Related Topics

Petrol Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali All

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-membe ..

Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-member gang, 7 companies of launder ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City launches ‘Create with Shams’ platform for AI-powered imag ..

7 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial mark ..

CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial markets developments report for Q1 ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative ret ..

Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative returns in July

37 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to stren ..

RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to strengthen investment opportunities

37 minutes ago
 Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears ..

Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears, Karachi safe from direct imp ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.