Committee approves construction of 4 roads

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of the divisional coordination committee was held here on Tuesday with Commissioner Dr Farah Masood in the chair and approved the revision of estimates of construction and repair schemes of three roads in Mianwali district and one road in Bhakkar.

In the meeting, three ongoing schemes of construction and repair of roads under annual development programme, in Mianwali from Head Pakka to Aliwala 5.5 km, 9 km road from Pul-e-Mehrwala to Paliwan Dhilewala village, were discussed and approval was given to revise the estimates of 14 km road construction from CJ-Link canal to Anwar Chowk.

Meanwhile, the committee also approved revision in the estimate of construction of 2.44 km road from Jhok Lal Basti to Basti Ghoban Road in Bhakkar district.

The commissioner ordered for completing all the schemes within the stipulated time and not to compromise on quality.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Umar Sher Chatha, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Syed Musa Raza and Director Development Shakeel Noman besides concerned officials including SE Highways.