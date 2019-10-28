Committee approves construction of laundry plant at THQ Yazman

District Development Committee met at the Deputy Commissioner Office here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :District Development Committee met at the Deputy Commissioner Office here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed.

The meeting reviewed and approved development schemes.

The meeting approved construction of laundry plant at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman with a cost of Rs1.95 million.

The meeting also approved amendments in 24 development schemes of public health engineering. The amended cost of these 24 schemes will be Rs609.662 million.