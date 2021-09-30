UrduPoint.com

Committee Approves Establishment Of 3 New Petrol Pumps

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Committee approves establishment of 3 new petrol pumps

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Petrol Pumps Committee, held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan, discussed four applications for approval of establishment of new petrol pumps, here on Thursday.

The committee gave approval for setting up three petrol pumps in the district, after issuance of the no-objection certificate (NOC).

The meeting was attended by ADCG Muhammad Hanif, Assistant Commissioner Usman Sikandar, DSP Headquarters Athar Ali, DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen, Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Ashraf, District Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla, XEN Highway Samiullah Khan and various other officers.

The DC directed the departments of Civil Defence, Environment and others to make it mandatory for the owners of new petrol pumps to ensure compliance with the rules and regulations.

