Committee Approves Migration Of 8 Medical Students

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:19 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Central Hardship Committee for merit-based migrations in medical institutes of Punjab and approved eight cases on merit basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Central Hardship Committee for merit-based migrations in medical institutes of Punjab and approved eight cases on merit basis.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that health and education sectors were priority of the government and special attention was being given to Primary healthcare so that patients' load on teaching hospitals could be decreased.

He stated that despite resource constraints the government has increased health budget in the Annual Development Programme, adding that a cardiology institute in Dera Ghazi Khan and mother and child hospitals in South Punjab are being constructed.

He said that better results could be availed through capacity-building of human resource including doctors, nurses and paramedics. The Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Specialized Healthcare to seek proposals from vice-chancellors of medical universities for improving health sector.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare Momin Agha, Vice Chancellors of medical universities and principals of medical colleges in Punjab.

