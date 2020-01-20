UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Calls For Sensitisation On Child Abuse

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Committee calls for sensitisation on child abuse

The Senate Special Committee on Child Protection in its meeting held on Monday called for undertaking efforts toward sensitisation of the people for addressing the issue of increasing child abuse incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Special Committee on Child Protection in its meeting held on Monday called for undertaking efforts toward sensitisation of the people for addressing the issue of increasing child abuse incidents.

The meeting was held to discuss in detail formulation of Terms of Reference of the Committee.

Chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid, the meeting was attended by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Naveed Zada Khan Law Officer from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Committee will visit Abbotabad on Wednesday to probe the case and get details regarding the stage of investigation it is at.

It will also meet the victim's parents to assure them of the Committee's all out support.

The Committee recommended that the Zainab Alert, Recovery and Response Bill and TORs of the previously formed committee must be studied minutely.

Chairperson Committee revealed that the Committee was setup on the special directives of the Chairman Senate, Senator Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and is intended to review the issue of child abuse in great detail; especially in connection with reference to the incident that took place in a Mansehra Seminary.

She stressed the need for sensitization of the people of Pakistan and said that we as a society must play our role.

She urged the media to play its role and highlight all such cases that take place in the country.

She showed concern regarding cases of child abuse in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa not being highlighted enough by the media.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed was of the view that senior members of the local community must watch over children of their area.

Parents must ensure they have information of their children's whereabouts and the company they keep.

Senator Muhammad Ali Saif lamented the tilt of society towards religiosity, deeming it a major factor in rise of crime in the country.

To bring change, he asserted that the true essence of islam must be understood.

He stressed the sensitization of both men and women in Pakistan and said that it was important to focus also on children living in suburbs.

He stressed the need to take PEMRA on board to ensure that channels run programs that spread awareness to the masses regarding this issue.

He asserted that conflict in laws was a major impediment in bringing justice. Focusing on loopholes in the law is imperative for success.

He recommended that the heads of Wafaq Ul Madaris must be taken on board.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Company Visit Alert Mansehra Muhammad Ali Women Media All From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Human Rights activist Jalila Haider faces brief de ..

4 minutes ago

Vawda was dual national at the time of filing his ..

33 minutes ago

Japan to pursue diplomacy with neighbors

53 seconds ago

Radio Pakistan to air live commentary on Pak-BD cr ..

55 seconds ago

Prime Minister directs provinces to abolish licens ..

57 seconds ago

Rashford vows to return 'fitter than ever' after b ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.