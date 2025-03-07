Committee chairman orders transparent distribution of Zakat

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Chairman Zakat and Ushr Committee Punjab Rana Munawar Ghous Khan warned on Friday that no negligence would be tolerated in fair and transparent distribution of Zakat across province.

Presiding over a meeting of the Zakat and Ushr Committee members here, also attended by officials, he stressed the need for foolproof arrangements to make sure transparency in Zakat distribution. He also directed the staff concerned to enhance the quality of work so that deserving individuals receive Zakat without any difficulties.

Rana Munawar said that whenever the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) came to power, it prioritised relief provision to the public.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, all Zakat and Ushr committees had been activated and strict instructions issued to ensure that Zakat reaches the rightful recipients with dignity and respect, he said.

He urged all committee members and officials to remain vigilant so that Zakat distribution was completed before Eid.