Committee Chowk Underpass Needs Attention Of Concerned Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:01 PM

Committee Chowk underpass needs attention of concerned authorities

Accidents and traffic blockage on Committee Chowk underpass has become routine matter for vehicular traffic and for commuters after rainfall

Due to improper drainage system 2ft of water is being accumulated in the Committee Chowk underpass often involve long queues of vehicles causing accidents and creating problems for motorcyclists ad motorists on the road.

Citizens have demanded the authorities to adopt a proper mechanism of water drainage system to redress the public difficulties.

According to sources, City Traffic Police (CTP) has already sent their proposal to the authorities, but no action has been taken yet.

