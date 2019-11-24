UrduPoint.com
Committee Chowk Underpass Needs Attention Of Authorities Concerned

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Committee Chowk underpass needs attention of authorities concerned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Accidents and traffic blockage at Committee Chowk underpass has become a routine matter for vehicular traffic and for commuters after rainfall.

Due to improper drainage system around 2ft of water is being accumulated in the Committee Chowk underpass often involve long queues of vehicles causing accidents and creating problems for motorcyclists ad motorists on the road.

Citizens have demanded the authorities concerned to adopt a proper mechanism of water drainage system to redress the public difficulties.

According to sources, City Traffic Police (CTP) has already sent their proposal to the authorities, but no action has been taken yet.

