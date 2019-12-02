Committee Chowk underpass needs attention of authorities concerned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Accidents and traffic blockage in Committee Chowk underpass has become routine matter for vehicular traffic and for commuters after rainfall.

Due to improper drainage system, two feet of water is being accumulated in the Committee Chowk underpass causing accidents and creating problems for motorists.

Citizens have demanded the authorities concerned to adopt a proper mechanism of water drainage system to redress the public difficulties.

According to the sources, City Traffic Police (CTP) has already sent their proposal to the quarters concerned, but no action has been taken yet.