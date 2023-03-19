Committee conduct interview for five public varsities of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The search committee on Sunday conducted the interviews of the candidates for the position of Vice-Chancellors for five public sector universities of Balochistan.

The search committee includes Dr. Asma Haider Dr. Bika Ram, Dr. Dost Mohammad while Secretary Higher Education Hafiz Abdul Majid and Principal Secretary to the Governor are also members of the search committee.

The Search Committee will select the Vice-Chancellors on the basis of merit and competence It merits mentioning here that for the first time in the history of the province, the appointment of Vice Chancellor is being implemented through a search committee consisting of education experts.

"Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has a clear directive to ensure merit in educational institutions," handouts issued by CM Secretariat said.

On the other hand, students, teachers and educational and public circles welcome the government's initiative