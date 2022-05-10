Committee constitute to resolve Surezai Housing Scheme dispute

Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday constituted a committee to resolve dispute between residents of Tila Band and Surazai tribe relating to Surezai Housing Scheme dispute arisen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday constituted a committee to resolve dispute between residents of Tila Band and Surazai tribe relating to Surezai Housing Scheme dispute arisen.

Chairing the jirga of Tila Band residents and Surezai tribe, he directed committee to resolve the dispute within one week time limit and remove hurdles in materializing the housing scheme.

The committee would comprise Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah, MPA, Fazal Elahi, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Deputy Secretary Local Government and four nominees each from the two parties.

After hearing the concerns of two parties, commissioner directed to finalize recommendation for further action and implementation.

He also appreciated parties for reposing confidence on the administration to resolve dispute and said that agreement would be reached abiding by the traditions of Pakhtun culture.