Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Committee-Constituted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to present reforms and recommendations regarding law and order and to ensure democratic accountability of police.

In an official handout, the Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Mohammad Khan has been appointed as the Convener and Minster for food Qalander Lodhi, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Home Secretary Ikramullah, Inspector General KP, AIG Police Department, AIG Counter Terrorism Department and others as members of the Committee.

The constitution of the Committee aims to decide and make recommendations regarding matters related to law and order, internal security and funds allocated for the purpose of law and order initiatives.

The Committee would also review and suggest reforms in rule of law roadmap and procedure for further betterment. The meeting of the Committee would be held every quarter as well as on need basis.

