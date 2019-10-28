UrduPoint.com
Committee Constituted For Clean Green Pakistan Index

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:26 PM

On the directions of Punjab government, a 24-member Faisalabad City Implementation Committee has been constituted for implementation on Clean Green Pakistan index

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) -:On the directions of Punjab government, a 24-member Faisalabad City Implementation Committee has been constituted for implementation on Clean Green Pakistan index.

Divisional commissioner will be chairman of the committee, while Deputy Commissioner will be focal person and Deputy Director Local Government will be Secretary.

In this regard, a notification issued from commissioner office said the members of the committee included, Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue), Director Local Government, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Director General PHA, MD WASA, AC(Saddar and City), DG FDA, MD FWMC, CEOs health and education, Director Information, Director Social Welfre, DO Forest, President Press Club, Abrar Rasheed Dhilon, Raiz Kamoka, Miss Shabana Khuram, Hamza Yasin, Hakooq Gill and Zafar Dogar.

According to TORs, the committee will arrange work plan unanimously for implementation on Clean Green Pakistan Index.

The committee members will be authorize of inspection individually at different bazaars, roads, streets and drains in their respective areas and they will prepare progress report about inspection while keeping in view the indicators.

