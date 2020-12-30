UrduPoint.com
Committee Constituted For Recommendations & Adoption Of Best Practices For Upcoming Population Census

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has constituted a five-member committee headed by Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission with the objective that the next census is not only accurate but also inspires confidence amongst all stakeholders that it is a true reflection of population in all regions of the country

The committee has the mandate to review the census process, data collection and field operation methodologies used for Census 2017 and recommend the modern methodologies being adopted for censuses in region and globe for conduct of upcoming census, says a press release issued here Wednesday.

It has the mandate to compare the regional and globally adopted census questionnaires and proposals for improvement, to review mode of data collection (Manual /Electronic) for provision of timely and credible results and recommendation.

The committee also tasked for adoption of innovative tools and technologies for geo referred enumeration up to the household level for upcoming census, to review the best practices of field operations including monitoring, supervision and data processing to minimize the omissions and errors.

It was formed for the complete coverage and to devise strategy for confidence building measures of all stakeholders for smooth completion of census operations for increasing reliability, credibility of census results.

The committee includes Muhammad Ahmed Zubair, Chief Economist, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (Support Services) PBS, Dr. G.M. Arif, a demographer and independent researcher, Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, demographer independent researcher and representative of NADRA.

Sixth Population and Housing Census 2017 was conducted from March 15 to May 25, 2017 and provisional results were released in August 2017 with the approval of Council of Common Interest.

Cabinet in its meeting held on February 11, 2020 constituted five members' committee to deliberate and make recommendations for approval of final results of Census 2017.

The committee after deliberations has submitted it recommendations to cabinet. The cabinet has forwarded recommendations to CCI for final decision.

