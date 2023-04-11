Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Committee Constituted For Scrutiny Of Bays At General Bus Stand

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Committee constituted for scrutiny of bays at General Bus Stand

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday said that no one would be allowed to increase undue fares and overloading during Eid days.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday said that no one would be allowed to increase undue fares and overloading during Eid days.

Talking to a delegation of transporters here at his office, he said the government's policy was to facilitate the public instead of harassment.

He directed the Secretary of RTA and the Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi to take immediate steps to meet all the legitimate demands of the transporters.

On the proposal of the transporters to create additional bays, the Commissioner constituted a committee which will scrutinize the existing 36 bays.

The committee will consist of the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, the Secretary of RTA, the Municipal Officer, and the President transporter association.

Commissioner Rawalpindi directed the committee to formulate a policy which will chalk out rules and regulations and set criteria for eligibility for allotment of bays.

"It is also necessary for a party to have at least 15 vehicles and route permits and be a resident of Rawalpindi to get a bay." He directed the committee to complete its work and submit its report in the next two weeks.

Laiqat Ali Chatha assured the transporters that all side encroachments would be eliminated as soon as the IJP road would complete.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road RTA Rawalpindi All Government

Recent Stories

MBRGI&#039;s spending in 2022 reached AED1.4 billi ..

MBRGI&#039;s spending in 2022 reached AED1.4 billion on projects impacting 102 m ..

9 minutes ago
 DC distributes compensation cheques among flood vi ..

DC distributes compensation cheques among flood victims

3 minutes ago
 Philippine Central Bank Governor Says Need Exists ..

Philippine Central Bank Governor Says Need Exists for Alternative to SWIFT

5 minutes ago
 US Dollar Slowly Becoming Less Dominant on Global ..

US Dollar Slowly Becoming Less Dominant on Global Markets - Philippine Central B ..

5 minutes ago
 Europe Will Not Become Dependent on US Gas Deliver ..

Europe Will Not Become Dependent on US Gas Deliveries as On Russian Ones - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Haaland eyes more goals as Mueller, Mane and Cance ..

Haaland eyes more goals as Mueller, Mane and Cancelo left on Bayern bench

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.