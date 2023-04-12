Close
Committee Constituted For Scrutiny Of Bays At General Bus Stand

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday said that no one would be allowed to increase undue fares and overloading during Eid days.

Talking to a delegation of transporters here at his office, he said the government's policy was to facilitate the public instead of harassment.

He directed the Secretary of RTA and the Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi to take immediate steps to meet all the legitimate demands of the transporters.

On the proposal of the transporters to create additional bays, the Commissioner constituted a committee which will scrutinize the existing 36 bays.

The committee will consist of the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, the Secretary of RTA, the Municipal Officer, and the President transporter association.

Commissioner Rawalpindi directed the committee to formulate a policy which will chalk out rules and regulations and set criteria for eligibility for allotment of bays.

"It is also necessary for a party to have at least 15 vehicles and route permits and be a resident of Rawalpindi to get a bay." He directed the committee to complete its work and submit its report in the next two weeks.

Laiqat Ali Chatha assured the transporters that all side encroachments would be eliminated as soon as the IJP road would complete.

