Committee constituted in LG department for appointment of Municipal Wardens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister KP on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Thursday constituted a committee with the task of implementation of Local Government Act with regard to appointment of Municipal Wardens.

According to a notification issued here, the committee with Special Secretary Local Government KP as its convener is directed to submit its report within two weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said in developed countries Municipal Wardens is an established department.

Establishment of Municipal Wardens will be first ever initiative in history of the country, Bangash added.

Implementation of Local Government Act for ensuring effective cleanliness, implementation of building laws and taking measures against encroachment is need of the hour.

The Local Government department, he continued, is working with a new thinking and enthusiasm.

A comprehensive planning is underway for improving the performance of Local Government Department, Kamran went on to say.