UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Constituted In LG Department For Appointment Of Municipal Wardens

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:32 PM

Committee constituted in LG department for appointment of Municipal Wardens

Adviser to Chief Minister KP on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Thursday constituted a committee with the task of implementation of Local Government Act with regard to appointment of Municipal Wardens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister KP on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Thursday constituted a committee with the task of implementation of Local Government Act with regard to appointment of Municipal Wardens.

According to a notification issued here, the committee with Special Secretary Local Government KP as its convener is directed to submit its report within two weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said in developed countries Municipal Wardens is an established department.

Establishment of Municipal Wardens will be first ever initiative in history of the country, Bangash added.

Implementation of Local Government Act for ensuring effective cleanliness, implementation of building laws and taking measures against encroachment is need of the hour.

The Local Government department, he continued, is working with a new thinking and enthusiasm.

A comprehensive planning is underway for improving the performance of Local Government Department, Kamran went on to say.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince tour Ghanadha Re ..

6 minutes ago

Oslo's Attempts to Limit Russian Presence on Spits ..

4 minutes ago

Investors Agree to Pour $5.5Bln Into Russian Satel ..

4 minutes ago

PSL 2020 opening ceremony begins in Karachi

28 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek to Complete Construction of Fourt ..

4 minutes ago

Over 2 lac candidates to appear in SSC exam under ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.