Committee constituted to address complaints against housing societies

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :On the order of Lahore High Court, the Punjab government constituted a Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) to decide the complaints of residents of all private housing schemes controlled by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Jawwad Yaqoob presented a notification reply of the formulation of the committee, before the Lahore High Court recently.

AG office sources told APP that the secretary for housing urban development would be the convener of the committee with the officials of LDA and the local government department as its members.

It may be mentioned here that Justice Shahid Jamil Khan last week heard petitions of the residents of different housing societies against improper regulations by the LDA.

On an objection raised by the petitioners' side, the judge struck down a clause in the notification, which allowed a representative of a responding housing scheme to be a member of the committee.

The law officer told the judge that the committee would hear all complaints relating to the private housing schemes.

The judge had also directed the law officer to ensure that the committee alsoaddresses complaints against the misuse of the amenity plots and utilities.