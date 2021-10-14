UrduPoint.com

Committee Constituted To Address Harassment Cases In Education Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:08 PM

Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday constituted a four members committee to check harassment cases in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday constituted a four members committee to check harassment cases in the province.

According to a notification issued here, the four members anti-harassment committee comprises of Deputy Director Establishment-II (female) Chairperson, Deputy Director Establishment-I (female), Assistant Director (Litigation-I) and Assistant Director Establishment-II (female).

The notification has been shared with all the District Education Officers male and female including merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the direction to follow the instructions.

Talking to APP, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai said that a peaceful working environment for female employees in education sector was the top priority of government.

He said that it had been clarified to the employees that no compromise on harassment issues in the schools would be tolerated.

He said that a committee was constituted to address any complaint of harassment in the education office and schools.

KP government has adopted zero tolerance for harassment cases and action would be taken as per law, he continued.

Shahram said that the committee would decide harassment cases within the stipulated time period on merit basis.

Female teachers while speaking on condition of anonymity appreciated the decision and constitution of anti-harassment committee.

They further said that the passage from provincial assembly of ' Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to resolve disputes related to domestic violence or harassment at workplaces was a commendable step.

They expressed the hope that ratio of harassment cases in education sector would be reduced after taking stern action by the four member committee on merit basis.

